Kunin: Plight of Afghan women ‘painful to watch’

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As Taliban forces attempt to consolidate their takeover of Afghanistan, former Vermont Governor Madeleine Kunin is speaking out about the impact on Afghan women.

Kunin, a strong advocate for women’s rights, says the future of women in the country is extremely fragile, despite Taliban assurances.

“The Taliban is talking a good talk, but will they really come through in giving women the opportunities they’ve had in recent years -- to be educated, to have jobs? So it’s painful to watch and I just hope that the United States can get everybody out, who needs to get out and that women will not have to go back and be prisoners in their own homes,” Kunin said.

President Biden addressed the Afghanistan situation Friday, saying battalions of troops are on the ground guarding Kabul’s airport and that all of those who are cleared to leave will soon be able to.

