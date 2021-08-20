Advertisement

Maine program to attract new workers has few takers

Visitors wear face coverings, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Portland, Maine.
Visitors wear face coverings, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Portland, Maine.(Robert F. Bukaty | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine’s $1,500 bonus to attract new workers this summer during the pandemic hasn’t been successful.

Only about 5% of the 7,500 people that the $10 million program could cover have been declared provisionally eligible, the Bangor Daily News reported. An extended deadline to file applications closes Friday.

The bonus for new employees who work at least eight weeks and meet other criteria equates to about two weeks of unemployment pay.

It may not have been enough to entice workers to give up benefits or to get overworked employers to handle the extra paperwork that the program entails, said Steve Hewins, executive director of the industry group HospitalityMaine.

New Hampshire has had a bit more success.

New Hampshire, which stopped the enhanced unemployment benefits in June, drew 700 applicants to its $1,000 return-to-work program in the first four weeks after it started on July 19. In contrast, Maine had attracted only 400 applicants since mid-June.

