Maine program to attract new workers has few takers

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine’s $1,500 bonus to attract new workers this summer during the pandemic hasn’t been successful.

Only about 5% of the 7,500 people that the $10 million program could cover have been declared provisionally eligible, the Bangor Daily News reported. An extended deadline to file applications closes Friday.

The bonus for new employees who work at least eight weeks and meet other criteria equates to about two weeks of unemployment pay.

It may not have been enough to entice workers to give up benefits or to get overworked employers to handle the extra paperwork that the program entails, said Steve Hewins, executive director of the industry group HospitalityMaine.

New Hampshire has had a bit more success.

New Hampshire, which stopped the enhanced unemployment benefits in June, drew 700 applicants to its $1,000 return-to-work program in the first four weeks after it started on July 19. In contrast, Maine had attracted only 400 applicants since mid-June.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)