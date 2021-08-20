Advertisement

Montpelier revives mask mandate in municipal buildings

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Montpelier city employees and visitors are again required to wear masks in municipal buildings.

The Times Argus reports that the city council on Wednesday night unanimously approved the mask mandate regardless of a person’s vaccine status, citing a spike in COVID-19 cases from the delta variant.

Officials in the town of Brattleboro this week also voted in favor of a mask mandate in the town’s public indoor spaces. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

