Advertisement

Movers are seen at mansion as Cuomo prepares to leave office

Crews from the Office of General Services load belongings of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo into...
Crews from the Office of General Services load belongings of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo into vehicles at the New York state Executive Mansion, Friday Aug. 20, 2021, in Albany, N.Y.(Hans Pennink | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - A moving van was at the governor’s mansion in Albany on Friday and workers were seen carrying out boxes and artwork as Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepared for his last day in office.

The Democrat is scheduled to have a last full day as governor Monday and give way to Lt. Kathy Hochul at the stroke of midnight. In addition to a U-Haul van on the mansion’s grounds, photographers snapped pictures of state workers loading items into an SUV with Office of General Services plates.

Spokespeople for Cuomo didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Raymond Gadreault
Wanted Vermont man captured in Virginia
David Lidstone, 81, sits for a photograph near the Merrimack River, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in...
Tech billionaire gives New Hampshire hermit ‘River Dave’ $180,000
Vermont police are looking for the driver who owns this truck.
Police looking for driver who crashed into stone wall
Police say 11 homes and businesses were hit overnight in a Burlington burglary spree.
11 homes, businesses hit in Burlington burglary spree
File photo
Tech company to bring up to 250 new jobs to Waterbury area

Latest News

File image
Burlington repeat offender arrested for child porn
New mural carries deeper meaning
New mural under South Burlington bridge
New mural carries deeper meaning
New mural in South Burlington with deeper meaning
Neuroscience expert shares back-to-school brain hacks
Visitors wear face coverings, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Portland, Maine.
Maine program to attract new workers has few takers