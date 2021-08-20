Neuroscience expert shares back-to-school brain hacks

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Classes start soon for many students, which means its time to start getting that back-to-school brain working again. Neuroscience expert Patrick Porter offers some back to school brain hacks and tips for all of us to reboot our brains after the summertime. Porter also speaks about his app “BrainTap”, which includes brain training and is touted as a pioneer in technology-enhanced meditation, as well as tips to relieve anxiety before the first day of classes.

