Advertisement

Neuroscience expert shares back-to-school brain hacks

BrainTapping Meditation Yoga Pose
BrainTapping Meditation Yoga Pose(BrainTap)
By Dom Amato
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Classes start soon for many students, which means its time to start getting that back-to-school brain working again. Neuroscience expert Patrick Porter offers some back to school brain hacks and tips for all of us to reboot our brains after the summertime. Porter also speaks about his app “BrainTap”, which includes brain training and is touted as a pioneer in technology-enhanced meditation, as well as tips to relieve anxiety before the first day of classes.

Click here to learn more about “BrainTap” and the work that Porter does.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raymond Gadreault
Wanted Vermont man captured in Virginia
David Lidstone, 81, sits for a photograph near the Merrimack River, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in...
Tech billionaire gives New Hampshire hermit ‘River Dave’ $180,000
Vermont police are looking for the driver who owns this truck.
Police looking for driver who crashed into stone wall
Police say 11 homes and businesses were hit overnight in a Burlington burglary spree.
11 homes, businesses hit in Burlington burglary spree
File photo
Tech company to bring up to 250 new jobs to Waterbury area

Latest News

"The Diary of Anne Frank" set to take the stage in Vermont
Courtesy photo from the production "The Diary of Anne Frank"
‘Diary of Anne Frank’ set to take the stage at Hardwick Town House
File
NH lawmakers will meet in person to take up retained bills
Montpelier revives mask mandate in municipal buildings