New mural under South Burlington bridge

By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - You can find art in public spots all over the city of South Burlington, and now, there’s a new piece in a place you may not come across often.

The short unassuming stretch of Ferrell Street, getting a touch up.

Katie O’Brien with South Burlington Community art and a group of volunteers, created a mural in just five days.

“Its rained every day, people show up and they want to keep painting,” Says O’Brien “And five days later the mural is done.”

The group has over 100 volunteers that work on their own time. this time on a 12ft by 20ft wall. O’Brien says it’s a big responsibility.

“Im also left feeling like oh my gosh they are letting me do this,” said O’Brien.

This particular mural took on a deeper meaning. Named the “Sailing Beyond Cancer Mural.” An unnamed community member battling cancer pitched the idea but didn’t get to touch it himself.

“By the time we got the permit, he wasnt well enough to help,” said Obrien who made sure the mural continued.

The man with the idea, even got the chance to give it his approval.

“We had a group out here painting and he happened to pull up and get out and it was really special.” said O’Brien, “He was so delighted that it went on without him, and it kind of put a whole lot more meaning into the whole project.”

