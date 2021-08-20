NH lawmakers will meet in person to take up retained bills

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire House will begin holding committee meetings on retained bills next week, without the option to participate remotely that existed during much of the coronavirus pandemic.

In the calendar published Friday, House Speaker Sherm Packard reminded lawmakers that the emergency order allowing public bodies to meet remotely without a physical quorum present in the same location expired when the governor lifted the state of emergency on June 11.

He says dozens of additional air purification units have been set up throughout the office building and Statehouse. Masks will be encouraged but not required.

