Pets with potential: Meet Rocco & Elvis

This week’s Pets with potential are two 13-year-old male dogs named Rocco and Elvis.
By Kayla Martin
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pets with potential are two 13-year-old male dogs named Rocco and Elvis.

These older gentlemen are just a couple of sweet boys. They love the attention, the cuddles, and the treats. These are the perfect two if you’re looking for some snuggle buddies as we come to the end of the summer months. If you’d like to learn more about this dynamic duo you can check out Chittenden County Humane Society’s website.

