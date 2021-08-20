Advertisement

Police academy ditches written test as part of reform efforts

Vt. Police Academy trooper recruits training in Pittsford.
Vt. Police Academy trooper recruits training in Pittsford.(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Police Academy is getting rid of the written entrance exam for new recruits.

The Criminal Justice Council, which creates statewide police training policies, voted to get rid of the exam last month. It consisted of critical thinking questions, writing, and some math. It comes as the academy is in the middle of reimagining what training law enforcement should look like, including a greater focus on empathy and cultural understanding.

“Emotional intelligence, folks that are psychologically hardy, people who have perspective in regards to prioritizing de-escalating situations on the front end before they become incidents or become more aggressive,” said the council’s Heather Simmons.

The academy is still conducting background checks and physical fitness tests.

Related Stories:

Vermont Police Academy postpones graduation after COVID case

Expanding Vt. Criminal Justice Council aims to incorporate police reform efforts

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raymond Gadreault
Wanted Vermont man captured in Virginia
David Lidstone, 81, sits for a photograph near the Merrimack River, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in...
Tech billionaire gives New Hampshire hermit ‘River Dave’ $180,000
Vermont police are looking for the driver who owns this truck.
Police looking for driver who crashed into stone wall
Suspects caught on surveillance video
11 homes, businesses hit in Burlington burglary spree
Family, friends, and supporters of Cory Green drove in a procession from St. Albans to the...
Community pays tribute to St. Albans veteran

Latest News

VS
Shoreham farm to host peach festival this weekend PART 2
File photo
Have you taken your cat to the vet lately?
MK
Kunin: Plight of Afghan women 'painful to watch'
CC
Have you taken your cat to the vet lately?
PEACH
Shoreham farm to host first-ever peach festival