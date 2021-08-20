Police looking for suspect who threatened group with gun

GEORGIA, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are looking for a man they say threatened a group of people with a handgun Thursday night.

It happened at the Maplefields in Georgia just before 8 p.m. The Vermont State Police say the group had agreed to meet the suspect, who was selling a GoPro video camera stolen from the truck of one of the victims. After confronting the suspect, they say he allegedly pulled a gun and threatened the group. Police say he fled the scene in a black four-door, older model VW Jetta with a white temporary plate. He was last seen heading toward the interstate on Route 7 in Georgia.

Call the police if you have any information.

