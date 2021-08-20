Advertisement

Police looking for suspect who threatened group with gun

Police are looking for a man they say threatened a group of people with a handgun Thursday night.
Police are looking for a man they say threatened a group of people with a handgun Thursday night.(VSP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGIA, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are looking for a man they say threatened a group of people with a handgun Thursday night.

It happened at the Maplefields in Georgia just before 8 p.m. The Vermont State Police say the group had agreed to meet the suspect, who was selling a GoPro video camera stolen from the truck of one of the victims. After confronting the suspect, they say he allegedly pulled a gun and threatened the group. Police say he fled the scene in a black four-door, older model VW Jetta with a white temporary plate. He was last seen heading toward the interstate on Route 7 in Georgia.

Call the police if you have any information.

Police are looking for a man they say threatened a group of people with a handgun Thursday night.
Police are looking for a man they say threatened a group of people with a handgun Thursday night.(WCAX)

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raymond Gadreault
Wanted Vermont man captured in Virginia
David Lidstone, 81, sits for a photograph near the Merrimack River, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in...
Tech billionaire gives New Hampshire hermit ‘River Dave’ $180,000
Vermont police are looking for the driver who owns this truck.
Police looking for driver who crashed into stone wall
Police say 11 homes and businesses were hit overnight in a Burlington burglary spree.
11 homes, businesses hit in Burlington burglary spree
File photo
Tech company to bring up to 250 new jobs to Waterbury area

Latest News

Montpelier revives mask mandate in municipal buildings
In this July 23, 2021, family photograph provided by Joshua Sutton, 5-year-old Harvey Sutton...
Imagination, Skittles help boy, 5, conquer Appalachian Trail
Suspects caught on surveillance video
11 homes, businesses hit in Burlington burglary spree
Rep. Annie Kuster expects bill to pass
Rep. Annie Kuster expects $1.2T Infrastructure bill to pass in the U.S. House