Advertisement

Seafood recall expands to include frozen shrimp

Some frozen shrimp products have been targeted by an FDA recall.
Some frozen shrimp products have been targeted by an FDA recall.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Fans of seafood may want to take a close look inside the freezer.

Avanti Frozen Foods is expanding its previous recall to include some of its shrimp.

The Food and Drug Administration said the products may be contaminated with salmonella, which can cause nausea, diarrhea and vomiting in the health, as well as serious illness in the young and elderly.

Among the brand names affected by this recall: Chicken of the Sea, Harbor Banks, Sandbar and Wellsley Farms.

The potentially tainted items were sold nationally from November 2020 through May of this year.

There have been nine reports of salmonella-related illness to date associated with the products.

Consumers who bought them are advised to return them to the place of purchase.

More information is available on the FDA’s website.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

Raymond Gadreault
Wanted Vermont man captured in Virginia
David Lidstone, 81, sits for a photograph near the Merrimack River, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in...
Tech billionaire gives New Hampshire hermit ‘River Dave’ $180,000
Vermont police are looking for the driver who owns this truck.
Police looking for driver who crashed into stone wall
Police say 11 homes and businesses were hit overnight in a Burlington burglary spree.
11 homes, businesses hit in Burlington burglary spree
File photo
Tech company to bring up to 250 new jobs to Waterbury area

Latest News

After striking Haiti and impacting other Caribbean islands this week as a tropical storm,...
Grace heads for a second hurricane hit on Mexican coast
FILE - In this Aug. 9 2021, file photo a Canada Border Services Agency officer hands documents...
US keeps ban on nonessential border crossings to slow COVID-19
Montpelier revives mask mandate in municipal buildings
Police are looking for a man they say threatened a group of people with a handgun Thursday night.
Police looking for suspect who threatened group with gun
Face mask requirements are posted at the various entrances at the Rose E. McCoy Auditorium...
COVID anxiety rising amid delta surge, AP-NORC poll finds