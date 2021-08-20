Shoreham farm to host first-ever peach festival

SHOREHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - A family-friendly event coming up Saturday will leave everyone feeling just peachy.

When most folks think of Vermont, they may not immediately think of peaches, especially in Shoreham, with its abundant apple orchards. But Vermont Trade Winds Farm has a bountiful peach harvest this summer and they’d like to share.

Saturday afternoon marks their first-ever peach festival on their farm off Route 74. The event will include live music, food, activities for kids, and of course, peaches.

Many might know the 40-acre farm for their maple sugaring, but with 40 peach trees, there’s a lot more to this farm. “We have a lot of land. This is the farm I grew up on and so the maple only takes care of the woods, or makes use of the wooded area. So, the open areas need to have a use for them, so we grow Christmas trees and we grow peaches. We have a lot of local customers that come here for Maple Open House Weekend, come here for Christmas, so it’s just nice to have something in the summer,” said the farm’s Tim Hescock.

He says they’re planning on having all things peach on Saturday, including peach salsa, cobbler, and cider.

Our Elissa Borden got a peach cider demo. Watch the video below.

All the fun is on Saturday from 3 to 6 at Vermont Trade Winds Farm in Shoreham.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.