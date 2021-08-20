Vermont Police Academy postpones graduation after COVID case

PITTSFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Police Academy has canceled its 111th graduation ceremony over concerns about the delta variant.

The ceremony was slated to happen Friday but the academy recently recorded a positive coronavirus case. Officials say they decided to cancel the ceremony for the 21 graduates out of an abundance of caution and because there would be so many police leaders in attendance as well unvaccinated kids.

“We have an obligation to do what we can for all attendees, for the profession in general, as well as our colleagues in mental health and medical services who are taking care of people when they get sick,” said Heather Simmons with the Criminal Justice Council.

The academy is working on coming up with a new date for the ceremony.

