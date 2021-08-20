Advertisement

Vermont Police Academy postpones graduation after COVID case

File
File(KEYC News Now)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Police Academy has canceled its 111th graduation ceremony over concerns about the delta variant.

The ceremony was slated to happen Friday but the academy recently recorded a positive coronavirus case. Officials say they decided to cancel the ceremony for the 21 graduates out of an abundance of caution and because there would be so many police leaders in attendance as well unvaccinated kids.

“We have an obligation to do what we can for all attendees, for the profession in general, as well as our colleagues in mental health and medical services who are taking care of people when they get sick,” said Heather Simmons with the Criminal Justice Council.

The academy is working on coming up with a new date for the ceremony.

Related Stories:

Vermont Police Academy postpones graduation after COVID case

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raymond Gadreault
Wanted Vermont man captured in Virginia
David Lidstone, 81, sits for a photograph near the Merrimack River, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in...
Tech billionaire gives New Hampshire hermit ‘River Dave’ $180,000
Vermont police are looking for the driver who owns this truck.
Police looking for driver who crashed into stone wall
Suspects caught on surveillance video
11 homes, businesses hit in Burlington burglary spree
Family, friends, and supporters of Cory Green drove in a procession from St. Albans to the...
Community pays tribute to St. Albans veteran

Latest News

VS
Shoreham farm to host peach festival this weekend PART 2
File photo
Have you taken your cat to the vet lately?
MK
Kunin: Plight of Afghan women 'painful to watch'
CC
Have you taken your cat to the vet lately?
PEACH
Shoreham farm to host first-ever peach festival