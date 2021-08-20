Vermont ski town looking for a few good entrepreneurs

DOVER, Vt. (WCAX) - Do you have a clever business idea, but lack the cash to get it started? The southern Vermont ski town of Dover may be just the right location to try and make it work.

Like many towns across our region, Dover was significantly impacted by COVID-19, but officials are hoping to get creative when it comes to sparking new business.

When you drive through the center of Dover, you can’t help but notice a lot of empty storefronts. Local officials say the businesses didn’t necessarily close as a result of the pandemic, but it didn’t help. “We were absolutely down through COVID, through the ski season,” said Eric Durocher, the town’s economic development director.

The town’s local option tax revenue dropped by about 33%. But with the money it did take in, the town is now giving a bunch away through the Dover Launch Business Plan Competition. Anyone can apply with an idea to open a new business. The best plan will receive $20,000 to get it off the ground. “On top of the $20,000, our local radio station, The Peak, has agreed to offer the winner $5,000 in free radio advertising as well,” Durocher said.

Dover’s most well-known business is Mount Snow, but Durocher says a unique business plan is likely to have the best shot at winning. “We don’t necessarily need another pizza shop or ski shop. You know, we are looking for something to complement the current mix of businesses,” he said.

Heather Pease has owned a flower shop in town for the last two decades. “Ever changing, it’s seasonal. So you got your downtime and your uptime. You just take the flow,” she said. She’s excited about the contests and the possibility of another year-round business coming to the area. “I think more community-based maybe. Maybe something for both the younger crowd, like the kids and the elderly.”

Applications with be accepted until September 17th. Ultimately, three finalists will be selected with the winner being announced in mid-November.

