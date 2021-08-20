Advertisement

Vermont’s July unemployment rate drops slightly to 3%

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Labor Department says the state’s unemployment rate decreased slightly in July to 3%.

The rate was a decrease of one-tenth of one percentage point from June. The national unemployment rate for July was 5.4%.  Vermont Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington says the report supports what the department has heard anecdotally that Vermont is continuing on a slow, yet sustained, economic recovery. But he says some industries and regions are still feeling the impacts of the pandemic. H

e says employment in the accommodations and food services sector is down nearly 20% from pre-COVID-19 levels. 

