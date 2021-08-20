BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was nice to finally get some sunshine back on Friday with a nice (although muggy) end to the work week. Plan on more of the same for Saturday, before we wait for Tropical Storm Henri to approach the New England coast on Sunday.

It will remain warm and muggy on Friday night with areas of patchy fog. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s. It will still be hot and humid again on Saturday with partly sunny skies. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will pop up during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be back in the mid 80s.

We’ll be watching Tropical Storm (possibly Hurricane) Henri over the the weekend as it draws closer to the New England coast. The forecast track continues to move in farther west into New England, which brings a greater likelihood for heavy rain over parts of southern Vermont and New Hampshire. This is a situation that will need watching over the weekend as the track evolves.

More rain will be possible through Monday as Henri makes its way east and back out to sea. After a chance of showers early on Tuesday, we’ll likely see drier skies on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies. It will be cooler and less humid for the second half of the week with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

We’ll be here throughout the weekend to keep you updated on the forecast developments. Be sure to check us out to get the latest on-air and online.

