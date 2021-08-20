Advertisement

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! Fred has left the building! The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred brought us all that rain on Thursday, but now it is moving out to sea. After a few, lingering showers in our southern areas this morning, it will be turning partly sunny in the afternoon. But it is going to be hot & humid. It will stay that way through the weekend, which will also be a bit unsettled, so there is a slight chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm or two, both on Saturday & on Sunday.

There is another storm with a name that we will be closely watching. Tropical Storm Henri will be working its way up the eastern seaboard, and that may be affecting our weather by late Sunday into early Monday as it possibly strengfhens into a Category 1 hurricane. As with any tropical system, Henri could bring us some heavy downpours and strong, gusty winds.

Right now, Tuesday & Wednesday are looking like decent, late summer days with sunshine and continued warm temperatures. A frontal system may come through on Thursday with more showers & possible thunderstorms.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be tracking the progress of Henri, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute, on-air and online, with the latest on that storm as it approaches us over the weekend. -Gary

