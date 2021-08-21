Advertisement

Arson suspect arrested after five fires set in St. Johnsbury

AN ARSON SUSPECT IS IN CUSTODY AND FACING 5 COUNTS OF SECOND DEGREE ARSON AFTER FIVE FIRES WERE...
AN ARSON SUSPECT IS IN CUSTODY AND FACING 5 COUNTS OF SECOND DEGREE ARSON AFTER FIVE FIRES WERE SET FRIDAY.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - An arson suspect faces five counts of second-degree arson after five fires set in St. Johnsbury on Friday, Aug. 20.

St. Johnsbury Police identified the suspect as James McChesney, 47, St. Johnsbury, Vermont. Police say they found McChesney with a can of flammable commercial adhesive, a lighter, and a hunting knife. Police say the fires were set from Portland Street to the Star Theater.

Police say McChesney is being held on $5000 bail. McChesney is set to appear in court on Monday, Aug. 23 according to police.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The threat of a rare hurricane strike has parts of the northeast United States on edge.
New England preps for 1st hurricane in 30 years with Henri
Police are looking for a man they say threatened a group of people with a handgun Thursday night.
South Burlington teen charged with gun threats
Raymond Gadreault
Wanted Vermont man captured in Virginia
Suspects caught on surveillance video
11 homes, businesses hit in Burlington burglary spree
File photo
Burlington taking steps to slow delta surge

Latest News

The Enosburg art park opened for the season on June 12.
Immersive live theater production premiering at sculpture park
The Montpelier City Council will consider legalizing camping on some public property, similar...
Lions Club stuffing backpacks for homeless Vermonters
Fun things to do in our region this weekend.
What to do Saturday, Aug. 21
What to do Saturday, Aug. 21