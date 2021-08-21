Arson suspect arrested after five fires set in St. Johnsbury

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - An arson suspect faces five counts of second-degree arson after five fires set in St. Johnsbury on Friday, Aug. 20.

St. Johnsbury Police identified the suspect as James McChesney, 47, St. Johnsbury, Vermont. Police say they found McChesney with a can of flammable commercial adhesive, a lighter, and a hunting knife. Police say the fires were set from Portland Street to the Star Theater.

Police say McChesney is being held on $5000 bail. McChesney is set to appear in court on Monday, Aug. 23 according to police.

