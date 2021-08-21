Advertisement

Immersive live theater production premiering at sculpture park

The Enosburg art park opened for the season on June 12.
By Erin Brown
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ENOSBURG FALLS, Vt. (WCAX) - This weekend, you can be part of an original dance and musical performance in which the audience controls aspects of the show.

‘Beacon Fire’ is premiering at Cold Hollow Sculpture in Enosburg Falls on Saturday and Sunday.

Laurel Jenkins, the choreographer, and Matthew Evan Taylor, the composer, say ‘Beacon Fire’ is an immersive experience in which the audience will be brought into the show and will determine the pacing of the piece through their engagement with the cast.

Jenkins and Taylor say they want to stress the importance of being present.

“The message is just pay attention. Just come, experience with us. Travel with us. Make choices with us,” Taylor said.

“It evokes a lot of imagination. The beauty of being alive and like Matt said, making choices together and moving forward together,” Jenkins said.

The event is currently sold out but there is a waiting list.

The show is set to start at 2 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

