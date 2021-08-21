Lake Monsters claim FCBL Championship

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Lake Monsters have had a lot of hurdles to overcome over the past few years, but the 2021 group will forever be remembered as champions. With a 3-2 win over Pittsfield in Game 3 of the Futures League Championship Series, the Monsters claimed a title in their first season of collegiate Summer ball and first of any kind since 1996.

Thanks to the washout Thursday brought on by the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred, the Monsters had their two best pitchers raring to go. FCBL Pitcher of the Year Pat Harrington and Billy Oldham held Pittsfield off the board for eight innings, combining for nine strikeouts and not allowing a runner to reach second base.

The Vermont offense finally broke through in the fifth, with FCBL Championship Series MVP Jimmy Evans breaking the deadlock on a two-run double and BFA grad Colby Brouillette driving him in later in the frame.

Things got a bit dicey in the ninth, as four of the first five Pittsfield batters would reach, plating two runs and cutting the deficit to 3-2. But Chris Clark would slam the door, striking out Nate Cormier to end it.

“This experience has been unbelievable,” Evans said after the game. “I’m hoping to come back next year. I love these fans, I love this town and I just love this place. Love Centennial and this is unbelievable.”

“I’m overwhelmed right now,” added Brouillette. “This is a dream come true for me, especially being from Vermont. I’ve always dreamed of playing for the Lake Monsters, and to come out here in our first season and win a championship, it’s just a dream come true.”

