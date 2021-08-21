Lions Club stuffing backpacks for homeless Vermonters

ARLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Lions Club is on a mission to fulfill the basic needs of hundreds of homeless Vermonters.

On Saturday morning, they’re stuffing 300 backpacks with essential supplies such as socks, toothbrushes and toothpaste, body wash, and face cloths.

Once every backpack is filled, they’re planning to visit five homeless shelters across the state-- from Bennington to Burlington-- to donate them to those in need.

“They’re individuals just like we are. They have needs and if we can meet some of their needs and make their day a little bit brighter, I think that’s our mission,” said Carol Greene, the Vermont Lions’ District Governor.

“This is a way to right the wrongs on a personal level and come with likeminded people to serve your local community on a really grassroots level and really make a difference in people’s lives,” said Mark Hanna, the Public Relations Chair.

Anyone wanting to help fill backpacks is welcomed to stop by Arlington Lions Park at 10:15 a.m.

