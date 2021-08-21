National Gun Violence Mural Unveiled in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

A national gun violence awareness mural is being put up in all 50 states. Today, Vermont’s was unveiled right in downtown Burlington.

Kyle Holbrook is an international artist who painted this mural. He tells us Burlington was chosen because of its size, but also because of its recent uptick in gun violence.

“We wanted places that had an upcoming arts community -- and then unfortunately some places experiencing gun violence. I know recently there was some shootings and this year there has been some,” said Holbrook.

Holbrook tells us that the murals location was deliberate -- because Burlington’s gun violence has happened right here in recent weeks. He says that putting up this mural in all 50 states is a reminder that gun violence is a problem nationally, even if it feels local when it happens in your neck of the woods.

