What to do Saturday, Aug. 21

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at a few things to do in our region Saturday, Aug. 21.

Point au Roche State Park will host a Fishes of the Basin event Saturday, Aug. 21. Participants can learn more about the fish that call Lake Champlain home. Families can stop by the event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21. Guests can expect to play fish-themed games and even try their hand at fishing. The event will kick off with a short presentation followed by various activities throughout the day.

Pride rides will be hosting another ride starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21.

Riders’ should expect a bit of a bumpy ride as Pride Ride expects to hit gravel trails. The ride will take off from Ranch Camp in Stowe cyclist will then travel for a total of 20 miles. After their journey, they’ll end up back at the camp where there will be some much-deserved food and drinks. Pride Ride says this event is friendly for both beginner and intermediate riders.

Burlington City Arts will host an Artist Market on Saturday, Aug. 21.

The market will take place at City Hall Park from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. Shoppers can expect to be able to browse and shop for items like hand-made ceramics, earrings, and more.

