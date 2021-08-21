BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The heat was on in parts of the state this afternoon as muggy weather continues ahead of Hurricane Henri. Generally quiet but sticky weather will continue through tonight as any lingering downpours weaken and taper off. It will be another muggy night with lows in the mid 60s to near 70.

We stay warm and sticky for Sunday, although a mostly cloudy sky will keep temperatures cooler than what we saw today with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. There is a small chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm, mainly over northern New York and the Adirondacks. During that time, Henri will continue its northward trek, and is still on track to make landfall somewhere between eastern Long Island and the Rhode Island coast Sunday.

Regardless of whether Henri makes landfall as a tropical storm or hurricane, this will be a high impact storm for southern New England and New York. The worst impacts will be along the southern New England coastline, where storm surge and tropical storm force winds are eminent. Henri will also bring very heavy rain to that area.

The worst of the rainfall and flooding is expected to stay south of us, but heavy rain is still looking likely for southern Vermont. In fact, rain will be the biggest impact from Henri locally. The Flood Watch has been extended to include Bennington and Windham County, but one to three inch rainfall totals will be possible across southern and central Vermont. Terrain will likely enhance rainfall totals over the southern Green Mountains.

Rainfall amounts will decrease as you head north and west, with only a few tenths of an inch to a half inch of rain expected over northwestern Vermont and northern New York. This rain won’t arrive in southern Vermont until Sunday evening, with the heaviest rain expected overnight and into Monday. The strongest winds will also stay south of Vermont, but we still could see some 30 to 40 mph gusts extend into southern Vermont.

After Henri, expect a quiet but muggy mid-week period, before a cold front brings us relief from the humidity and more refreshing temperatures late next week.

