BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Saturday! After a foggy start to the day for some, it’s a nice morning with a mix of clouds and sunshine. The one downside is the humidity. It will be another warm and muggy afternoon with temperatures ranging from the low 80s in the higher terrain of central Vermont to upper 80s, approaching 90 in some parts of the Champlain and St. Lawrence Valley. A heat advisory is up for the St. Lawrence Valley and eastern Champlain Valley through 7 p.m. Saturday. It will feel like temperatures are in the mid 90s in those areas this afternoon.

We could also see some pop-up showers and storms this afternoon and evening. Widespread storms are not expected, but do be prepared that you could encounter a brief downpour or some rumbles of thunder. That activity tapers overnight, aside from an isolated spot shower.

Tonight will be another warm and muggy night with lows in the mid 60s to low 70s. Isolated showers and an even more isolated rumble of thunder are possible Sunday, but the main impacts from Henri hold off until Sunday night into Monday for Vermont. Henri is still expected to strengthen into a category 1 hurricane before making landfall along Long Island or southern New England Sunday. Henri will bring storm surge concerns to the immediate coastline of southern New England and Long Island, as well as tropical storm force wind gusts to parts of southern New England, which will easily knock down trees in saturated soil.

The greatest impact further inland will be flooding from heavy rainfall. The heaviest totals are expected to be south of our area, where totals of three to six inches or more of rainfall are expected. Locally, the highest totals will be in southern Vermont where totals in the one to two inch range are looking likely, possibly higher. Exact totals will depend on Henri’s track, which we will continue to refine over the next 24 hours. Areas of northern New York and Vermont won’t see as much of an impact from Henri, with totals less than one inch likely.

Once Henri exits to the east, it will be a quiet but muggy midweek period before a front brings shower and storm chances Thursday. Behind it, we will finally feel a change in the air, with cooler temperatures and less humidity.

Have a great weekend!

-Jess Langlois

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.