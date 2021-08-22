Businesses and community come together for Shelburne Day

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - Local businesses and organizations joined vendors and the Shelburne Town Green for this years Shelburne Day.

For many in the Shelburne community, including Town Manager, Lee Krohn, this day is special.

“Shelburne Day, it’s just one of the biggest days of the year. It’s just a wonderful community celebration.”

Each year on the third Saturday in August, The town of Shelburne gathers on the Parade Ground in town to celebrate. The event is held in conjunction with the Shelburne Farmer’s Market. But this year, event organizer Rosalyn Graham, and businesses in attendance say, it’s a chance to bounce back.

“This one, we jack it way up considerably by having local businesses come and talk about what they do,” Graham said.

“Everybody knows about Shelburne Day,” Angela Gerace, Owner of The Tipsy Pickle said. “It’s a great chance for a small business within this community to at least show their products and reach out to a larger audience than what they normally might not be able to.”

With a rise in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant, Graham adds while organizing the event, there was still a sense of uncertainty and some businesses are still cautious.

“Anybody that’s doing a public event like this is probably seeing the same thing,” Graham said. “The number of our businesses that are here participating is just not quite as many as it would be in most years. I think it’s just indicative of people’s caution.”

Community members say despite the pandemic, bringing the community together is what it’s all about.

“It’s just so heartwarming to see the dedication that people have in this community,” Karen Edwards of All Souls Interfaith Gathering said. “To one another, to the services they offer, and to the services they’re being given.”

“COVID has made such a mess of things,” Rick Bessette explained. “For the community to come together and enjoy friendships and family, it warms the heart. Even on a hot day it still warms the heart.”

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.