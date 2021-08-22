Advertisement

Colchester High School’s football team gears up for season with car wash fundraiser

Colchester
Colchester(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A sign that summer is winding down is when fall sports teams start to prepare for the upcoming season and fundraise.

In Colchester on Saturday, the high school football team had quite a line of cars ready to be washed. The event doubled as a bottle drive raising funds for the upcoming football season.

Our crews will be there as well as we will continue our Friday Football Frenzy coverage.

