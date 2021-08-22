Local swimming area busy ahead of storm

MIDDLESEX, Vt. (WCAX) - With warmer weather Saturday, Vermonters and visitors to the area, took to a local swimming area to beat the heat.

People at the Kenneth Ward Memorial Access Area used the day to enjoy an array of outdoor activities. One man at the swimming hole, Ken Karlewicz, is visiting Vermont with his family.

Karlewicz says ahead of tomorrow’s storm, they had to take advantage of one more summer like day.

“Having seen the river yesterday, today was the perfect calm before the storm,” he said. “You had to be out here in it because if you just spend it in traffic driving home, well now you’re like well we missed the greatest day of the whole trip.”

Others at the swimming area say with the school year right around the corner, getting out with their kids was a great opportunity.

