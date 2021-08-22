Looking ahead: Week of Aug. 22

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at a few things happening in our region the week of Aug. 22.

The New York State Climate Action Council will host an in-person public meeting on Monday, Aug. 23. The meeting will be held at the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority in Albany at 2 p.m. The meeting will be available online as well. The goal of this meeting is to continue working on statewide scoping plans to guide New York State towards its climate goals. Location details, and login info will be below.

The Burlington Police Commission will host an in-person meeting Tuesday, Aug. 24. The meeting will take place at Contois Auditorium of City Hall at 6 p.m. Those that can not make it in person can attend online.

Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital and the University of Vermont Health Network are putting on a career fair Wednesday, Aug. 24.

CVPH will be looking to fill roles for various positions such as nurses, nutritionists, mental health care workers, and more. Career fair participants will meet with hiring managers and recruiters. Participants are encouraged to pre-register online by Sunday, Aug. 22 at the end of the day.

The Vermont Federation of Nurses and Health professionals will be hosting a speak-out event at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24

Members plan to share concerns on various topics from a backlog of patient care to staffing shortages and cyberattacks. The event will be held on UVM’s Colchester ave location opposite the hospital garage entrance.

Location/login details for the New York Climate Action Council meeting:

New York State Energy Research and Development Authority:

17 Columbia Circle Parker D. Mathusa Board Room Albany, NY 12203, and New York State Energy Research and Development Authority 1359 Broadway, 19th Floor Brooklyn Board Room New York, NY 10018

Webcast Link: https://nyserdany.webex.com/nyserdany/onstage/g.php?MTID=e10d02e1f0bcf8095b6c7044378c44e8f

Event Number: 145 169 9518 Event Password: climate Call In: 1-415-655-0003 Access Code: 145 169 9518

