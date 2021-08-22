Advertisement

Microchipping your pet: What you should know

By Erin Brown
Published: Aug. 22, 2021
SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Millions of pets end up in animal shelters every year and unfortunately, only about 20% of them are ever reunited with their owners. That’s one reason veterinarians encourage you to microchip your animals.

Channel 3′s Erin Brown spoke with Carla Stroud, the shelter director of the Tri-Lakes Humane Society, to talk about the importance of microchipping.

