Saturday’s gunfire incident marks eleventh for Burlington in 2021

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - At least one shot rang out in Burlington early Saturday morning at around 2:30 a.m. marking the city’s eleventh gunfire incident of the year.

According to Burlington Police’s narrative, the incident occurred the intersection of Main and Church Streets. Police release a preliminary narrative of the incident sayin the suspect was pointing his firearm at several individuals at random. He then apparently discharged the firearm in an unknown direction then racked the slide of the firearm in a threatening manner and pointed the firearm at the three males.

Officers did not find any injured parties or suspects on the scene.

The victims fled and the suspect left the scene in a vehicle with other individuals. The individuals involved in this incident are also believed to be considered persons of interest in prior gunfire incidents and/or are associated with people involved in prior gunfire incidents.

The Burlington Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Chenette at (802) 658-2704.

