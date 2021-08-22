Son and mother visit every Vermont state park

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Here in Vermont, state parks flourish, and one young man and his mother went on a unique journey throughout the state.

“I look at the map, and I say each name of them and then we go check, check.”

And the checks keep piling up. Nate Snizek and his mother Karen, have traveled throughout the state this summer with one goal in mind. Visit every state park in Vermont. On Sunday they checked off their very last park.

“Over at half moon, a friendly girl there, who worked there gave us a junior ranger pack,” Nate said. “Mom decided that we should visit all 52 state parks which then got updated to 60.”

Nate, a thirteen-year-old from Bennington, lives with Proopiomelanocortin, or POMC. A rare genetic disorder that causes an array of health challenges including a weakened immune system. However, through this journey, he and his mom make the most out of every stop.

“A way to introduce Vermont to him, a way to introduce nature to him on his level,” Karen Snizek said. “He has to have his CPAP, he has to have constant temperature. So the logistics are extensive and this is how we do it.”

‘Ad-Van-tures’. After remodeling their van into a mini mobile home, the Snizek’s made the journey possible. For Nate’s mom, it’s been a journey to remember.

“We’ve gone from the top of Vermont to the bottom of Vermont, from side to side. We’ve seen more of Vermont than most Vermonters, and it feels pretty cool.”

On one of their last stops at Little River State Park, Nate had one piece of advice.

“There are 60 state parks here so if you want to seriously do it then go ahead.”

With all of the state parks crossed off of their list, both say, the ‘Ad-Van-ture’ continues.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.