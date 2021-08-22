Springfield man dies in Town of Hartland head-on crash

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A two-car head-on car accident this afternoon in the Town of Hartland has left a Vermont man dead.

The collision occurred along route 5 and rice road in Windsor county. Police say 67-year-old Roger Curfman from Springfield crossed the center line for an unknown reason and collided head-on with another vehicle driven by a Perkinsville man who was uninjured. Curfman was transported to Mount Ascutney hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say he was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

