Advertisement

Springfield man dies in Town of Hartland head-on crash

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A two-car head-on car accident this afternoon in the Town of Hartland has left a Vermont man dead.

The collision occurred along route 5 and rice road in Windsor county. Police say 67-year-old Roger Curfman from Springfield crossed the center line for an unknown reason and collided head-on with another vehicle driven by a Perkinsville man who was uninjured. Curfman was transported to Mount Ascutney hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say he was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The threat of a rare hurricane strike has parts of the northeast United States on edge.
New England preps for 1st hurricane in 30 years with Henri
Police are looking for a man they say threatened a group of people with a handgun Thursday night.
South Burlington teen charged with gun threats
Suspects caught on surveillance video
11 homes, businesses hit in Burlington burglary spree
File photo
Burlington taking steps to slow delta surge
Raymond Gadreault
Wanted Vermont man captured in Virginia

Latest News

Armed Robbery Suspect
Vermont State Police investigating armed robbery at the Shoreham service center
Armed Robbery Suspect
Vermont State Police investigating armed robbery at the Shoreham service center
Burlington Church Street and Main Street
Saturday’s gunfire incident marks eleventh for Burlington in 2021
Colchester High School’s football team gears up for season with car wash fundraiser