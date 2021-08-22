Advertisement

Vermont officals are preparing for whatever tropical storm Henri might bring

By Melissa Cooney
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As Tropical Storm Henri makes its way up the East Coast, emergency personnel are prepared for whatever comes their way.

“We’re ready to open shelters if the need arises and that really is a decision made by emergency management in conjunction with the American Red Cross,” Kevin Mazunan of the American Red Cross Northern New England Region said.

Mazunan says these shelters would be used if many Vermonters became displaced from power outages and flooding. This issue of flooding given the rainy summer Vermont has experienced, could make areas more vulnerable to flash flooding.

“In a normal circumstance two-three inches of rain is concerning but not overly concerning,” Erica Bornemann, Director of Vermont Emergency Management said. “Given the saturated conditions of Southern Vermont, we are very concerned about flash flooding.”

If power outages occur, Kristin Kelly from green mountain power says their crews are prepared to respond, and to never go near downed power lines.

“Any downed lines or trees, assume that they are energized. Stay far away, and call us.”

We met some Quechee residents earlier Sunday to learn how they were preparing for Tropical Storm Henri.

“We’re going to watch the basement and see if it floods,” one resident told us.

“We’re going to make a big tomato soup tonight,” Natalie and Evan Salmore said. “We cut flowers from our garden, we’re going to arrange the flowers throughout the house. Give some flowers to our friends and neighbors. You know as Vermonters we share.”

In Jake’s Quechee Market, employees say folks have come and gone to stock up.

“Someone got ingredients for what looked like a meal, another person just got some drinks,” John Fancher said. “So it’s kind of last minute at the moment.”

Some people couldn’t help but compare this storm to the way it felt like gearing up for Tropical Storm Irene in 2011. Almost 10 years ago to date.

“It makes me think of Irene, so we’re going to take some precautions,” Steven Dandeneau of Quechee said.

Bournemann shares this sentiment, but wants to make it clear to Vermonters that the two are different.

“This is a different storm. We’re projected to see 2-3 inches of rain over the next 36 to 38 hours. That being said, it should not diminish the preparation that people take.”

