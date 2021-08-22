What to do Sunday, Aug. 22

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at few things to do in our region Sunday, Aug. 22.

Smuggler’s Notch Disc Golf Center in Jeffersonville is hosting a summer benefit classic Sunday, Aug. 22. The Disc Golf center will be hosting an annual team disc golf tournament to raise money for Smugglers’ Notch Ski & Snowboard Club and Educational Foundation. A non-profit that provides training and instruction for youth in our area. The goal of the event is to inspire kids to excel in ski and snowboard competitions across the region. The event will kick off at 8:15 a.m.

City Hall Park will be hosting a different type of community fundraiser.

Starting at 9 a.m. you can experience a live musical performance by Flow ft. DJ Love Doctor. This DJ says the goal of every set is to create the perfect vibe and unleash positive and healing energy. This Concert will Benefit Burlington City Arts. There will be a suggested donation of $10 to $25. In the event of rain, the performance will be move indoors to SoulShine in Downtown Burlington.

Essex Recreation is hosting an event your furry friends are sure to love.

It’s called Essex Dog Days of Summer. Canine lovers can stop by with their pooches for a swim and a splash. Essex Recreation will be opening the Maple Street Pool for the dogs for one special day. The event will go from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 22.

Tickets are $5 a person.

Some of these events may be weather-dependent.

