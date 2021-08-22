Advertisement

YCQM Aug. 22, 2021

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Battle over mosquitoes. Cat talks with Jamey Fidel of the Vermont Natural Resources Council about their lawsuit against the state over mosquito spraying, which the group says harms bat populations. Vermont’s changing wine scene. We talk with Ethan Joseph of Shelburne Vineyard about some of the recent wine trends. And take your cat to the vet day. Sunday is a reminder for cat owners to schedule a checkup for their feline family members. Cat talks with veterinarian Erin Forbes about why it’s important.

