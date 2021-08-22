BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Tropical Storm Henri made landfall near Westerly, RI earlier today, and has since moved northwest into interior New England. The outer bands of Henri have already produced rainfall in Bennington and Windham County, with additional showers ongoing in southern Vermont.

Henri will continue to slow down and weaken below tropical storm strength tonight, but there is still a serious flood threat for southern New York, Massachusetts and Connecticut. We will be spared from the worst of Henri locally, but we are still monitoring the flood potential for southern and central Vermont, where soils are already saturated from a wet summer. A Flood Watch is in effect for Addison, Orange, Rutland, Windsor, Bennington and Windham County through Monday.

Showers from Henri will continue to impact southern Vermont tonight and Monday morning, but the heaviest rain is expected Monday afternoon and evening as the remnants of Henri track back east over southern VT. Rain will be likely Monday afternoon in south central Vermont, with light rain and showers further north.

Forecast rain totals are trending lower now, but there is still the potential for one to two inches of rain in southern areas, with locally higher totals focused along the southern spine of the Green Mountains. This could lead to flooding of small creeks and streams, low-lying areas and areas of poor drainage. Totals will drop off quickly to the north. Many areas of northern Vermont, New York and New Hampshire will see less than half an inch of rain.

It will get breezy in southern Vermont tonight, but wind gusts are not a big concern with this storm. Locations directly west of the Green Mountains could see gusts in the 25 to 35 mph range tonight, with isolated gusts up to 40 mph on the summits of the southern Greens.

Henri moves out of the area entirely by Tuesday. A spotty shower will be possible in the morning, leading to a partly cloudy and warm afternoon. We won’t see much of a change in heat and humidity in the wake of Henri. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s for much of next week, before cooler temperatures return for next weekend.

Have a good week and stay safe!

-Jess Langlois

