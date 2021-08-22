BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Good Sunday Morning! We are in the final stretch before Tropical Storm Henri makes landfall in southern New England. Areas of Massachusetts and points south are already seeing rain from the outer bands of Henri. Locally, it will be a quiet day for most, with a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

There is the chance for a pop up shower over northern New York this afternoon, but most of Vermont will stay dry. The exception is southern Vermont, where we will likely start to see some rain from Henri as early as this afternoon and evening. The heaviest rain from Henri is expected Monday in southern and central Vermont.

The Flood Watch has been expanded to include Addison, Orange, Rutland and Windsor County in addition to Bennington and Windham County. These areas will likely see one to three inches of rain through Monday, with locally higher totals possible, especially along the spine of the southern Green Mountains. This could cause flooding in local streams, small rivers, low-lying areas and areas with poor drainage. Rain totals will quickly drop off as you head north. Most of northern Vermont and New York can expect a half inch or less from Henri aside from a few isolated downpours.

Wind gusts are not as big of a concern with Henri, although we could still see some gusts up to 45 mph directly along the western slopes of the Green Mountains. Other locations west of the Greens and in southern Vermont could see gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range. While rain will be a concern through Monday, wind gusts will be strongest Sunday night.

Henri will be out of the area by Tuesday, but humidity lingers into much of next week. Expect a warm and muggy week with highs in the mid to upper 80s by mid-week. A front brings us shower and storm chances Thursday with cooler temperatures expected by next weekend.

Stay safe!

-Jess Langlois

