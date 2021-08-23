$165,000 raised during 16th annual Last Mile Ride for Gifford Health Care’s palliative care program

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Gifford Health Care’s 16th annual Last Motorcycle Ride brought out more than 500 participants in support of those nearing the end of life.

Participants left Gifford Medical Center in Randolph at 10 a.m. and after an 80+ mile trip - returned to the hospital around 1 p.m. The event traveled thru through South Royalton, Pomfret, Woodstock, Killington and Bethel - There was also a 5k/walk yesterday and a bicycle ride last Saturday. The almost 520 participants raised $165,000 for Gifford’s palliative care program.

This year’s top fundraiser, Chip Milnor, raised nearly $15,800 dollars.

“One of those things - once I did it I was hooked - it is breathtaking and it chokes you up every year to see what people do for people - it is a great event,” says Milnor.

Gifford Health Care says the amount raised exceeded expectations. The money goes towards providing things like food or even plane tickets for family members wanting to visit with a loved one at the end of life.

