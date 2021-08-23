Advertisement

Canada Goose hunting season approaching

(KSFY)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s Canada goose hunting season is just a week and a half away.

The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife says, the Canada goose hunting season will take place this year from September 1st to September 25th, before the arrival of migrating Canada geese, to help control the population of birds.

The daily bag limit will be 5 for the Connecticut river zone and eight in the rest of the state.

There are other second seasons coming up later in the fall as well for resident and migrant birds.

