As Cuomo exits, Hochul to take office minus ‘distractions’

Cuomo renuncia.
Cuomo renuncia.(CNBC Television / YouTube)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 6:55 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo is set to end his decade as New York’s governor Monday when Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul takes over in a transfer that will break another glass ceiling for women in state politics.

The transition between Democrats comes just under two weeks after Cuomo announced he would resign rather than face a likely impeachment battle over sexual harassment allegations. Cuomo had planned to run for a fourth term next year.

Instead he is to leave office at 11:59 p.m. Hochul will become New York’s first female governor when she takes her oath in private moments after midnight.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

