Daylong event planned for First African Landing Day

Aerial shot of Burlington
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A daylong event will be held next weekend in Burlington commemorating the arrival of enslaved Africans over 400 years ago to what would become the United States.

The Vermont Racial Justice Alliance says the third annual Vermont First African Landing Day is scheduled for next Saturday at the Intervale Center under the theme of “Out of Darkness, Into the Light.”

Organizers say there will be traditional food, storytelling, dance, drumming, musical performances, and more. In August of 1619 roughly 20 to 30 Africans, kidnapped and forced into slavery, arrived at Point Comfort, Virginia, on a Spanish slave ship.

