Expert advice on how to get great deals on airfare

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Aug. 23 is National Cheap Flights Day.

But is it really a better day for travel deals? Some experts say no.

Scott’s Cheap Flights, an airfare tracking service, says that’s a myth. They say you’re better off looking at flight prices one to three months before you want to travel domestically and six to eight months before an international trip. And don’t wait for a specific day that may or may not yield a better deal.

“Airfare is the most volatile thing that we buy on a day-to-day basis. If you’re on a plane, you’re likely to be sitting next to someone who paid double what you paid, and someone who paid half of what you paid. The best day to find cheap flights in our opinion is every day. And I would know, I spent 40 hours a week searching for cheap flights. If there were one day to do it, I would have to work a heck of a lot less hard,” said Willis Orlando of Scott’s Cheap Flights.

While you can get good deals out of big travel hubs like Boston or New York, Orlando says also check Burlington because you can find some good international flight deals leaving right from your local airport. Plus, it will save you the hassle of getting to a larger city.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full interview with Willis Orlando.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.