Advertisement

Expert advice on how to get great deals on airfare

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Aug. 23 is National Cheap Flights Day.

But is it really a better day for travel deals? Some experts say no.

Scott’s Cheap Flights, an airfare tracking service, says that’s a myth. They say you’re better off looking at flight prices one to three months before you want to travel domestically and six to eight months before an international trip. And don’t wait for a specific day that may or may not yield a better deal.

“Airfare is the most volatile thing that we buy on a day-to-day basis. If you’re on a plane, you’re likely to be sitting next to someone who paid double what you paid, and someone who paid half of what you paid. The best day to find cheap flights in our opinion is every day. And I would know, I spent 40 hours a week searching for cheap flights. If there were one day to do it, I would have to work a heck of a lot less hard,” said Willis Orlando of Scott’s Cheap Flights.

While you can get good deals out of big travel hubs like Boston or New York, Orlando says also check Burlington because you can find some good international flight deals leaving right from your local airport. Plus, it will save you the hassle of getting to a larger city.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full interview with Willis Orlando.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington Church Street and Main Street
Saturday’s gunfire incident marks eleventh for Burlington in 2021
Miss Vermont's Outstanding Teen fighting period poverty
Miss Vermont’s Outstanding Teen on mission to end period poverty
Fatal
Springfield man dies in Town of Hartland head-on crash
Armed Robbery Suspect
Vermont State Police investigating armed robbery at the Shoreham service center
WX
Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Latest News

File photo
Delta variant forces some Vermont festivals, events to change course
KL
How Vermont community helped give neighbor a much-needed lift
CF
Expert advice on how to get great deals on airfare
KL
How Vermont community helped give neighbor a much-needed lift, Part 2