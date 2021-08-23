Family that delayed getting vaccinated reacts to Pfizer FDA approval

WOODSTOCK, Vt. (WCAX) - The Food and Drug Administration has given full approval for the Pfizer vaccine for people aged 16 and up. Many health officials hope that approval will give families added confidence to get the shot.

Vermont continues to hold walk-in clinics around the state to get more people vaccinated. Monday, at a clinic in Woodstock, I met the Severances, a family of four who had not yet been vaccinated. The Severance family moved to Vermont over a year ago to escape the pandemic in Florida. But, despite access to the vaccine in the Green Mountain State, none of them got the shot. However, that changed Monday.

“I’m feeling it is time to go ahead and get the vaccination,” said Fayette Severance.

The dad of twins says the FDA’s full approval of the Pfizer vaccine for individuals 16 and up was the added push he and his family needed. Though, he says, he is still not fully convinced he needs a vaccine.

“I went with enhancing my immune system and trying to stay healthy while we learned about the disease and didn’t jump right into the vaccination,” he said.

His wife, on the other hand, reluctantly pulled up her sleeve.

“Even with an FDA approval, I’m a little skeptical,” said Mindy Severance.

She questions the politics playing out across the country surrounding the virus, the speed at which the vaccine was approved and the shots’ effectiveness.

“I don’t know what to think or feel. I just know people are getting sick who do have the vaccination and they are saying, ‘Well, they would have had it so much worse.’ Well, would they have?” she questioned.

And then there are the two 13-year-old twins, John and Sierra.

“I don’t think I need to get the vaccine because I’m healthy, I’m a kid, I think I can survive it,” John Severance said.

But, for him, the shot means the possibility of not having to wear a mask in school. He says getting the vaccine is simply a way to put the pandemic in the rearview mirror.

“To move on, I think that needs to happen,” he said.

I bumped into the Severances by chance, but their family’s story could be anyone’s struggling with the decisions. Though, that number is getting smaller by the days. To date, roughly 86% of Vermont’s eligible population had received at least one shot before the FDA’s full approval was announced.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.