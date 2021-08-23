How Vermont community helped give neighbor a much-needed lift

MORGAN, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a lot of love in one Northeast Kingdom lakefront community.

Nobody knows that better than David Wieselmann. He’s been paralyzed from the chest down since a 2010 mountain biking accident.

But thanks to a supportive community, he’s able to trade his wheelchair for a kayak any time he’d like.

“This is freedom. One thing that you do lose being in a wheelchair is your independence. And the community has given me back my independence,” Wieselmann said.

Many people living along Seymour Lake know David Wieselmann.

For Wieselmann, a love of kayaking may be an understatement. During the warmer months, he travels from his home in Boston to Seymour East, spending four days a week on the water at his camp.

“Kayaking is one of those sports and activities that gets me out of my wheelchair,” he said. “It gets me active, I can go travel around the lake for hours and visit my friends and also patrol the lake for invasive species.”

Wieselmann is also the director of Seymour’s Vermont Invasive Patrollers, a crew of 13 that paddle the East side of the lake looking for invasive species.

“It gives me a purpose, which, I’ve grown up on this lake my whole life,” Wieselmann said.

But for the past 10 years or so, getting into and out of the kayak was a bit of a challenge.

“I was asking friends and family and strangers to pick me up out of my wheelchair, put me into the kayak and drag me out into the water,” he said.

It was working out fine, as neighbors and friends happily assisted Wieselmann whenever he needed. Until a few years ago, when David found himself in paddling peril.

“I came back in late August, it was a cold, cold afternoon, and there wasn’t anyone to help me. So I called one of my neighbors across the lake and she found the president of the Seymour Lake Association and another gentleman to pull me out before dark. And that’s kind of how this whole project began,” Wieselmann said.

Another neighbor, Erik Lessing, took it into his own hands. Using 3D CAD software, Lessing designed and built a kayak lift that could help Wieselmann get in and out without any assistance from others.

After strapping into a harness, Wieselmann simply pulls himself over to his kayak that rests in the water and uses a joystick to lower himself down.

The cost-- $15,000 crowdfunded entirely by the community.

Lessing says he’s just happy to help Wieselmann continue to do what he loves.

“Some people watched David and said, ‘Why don’t we have something that would alleviate all of the people that have to lift him physically into the kayak and back into the wheelchair?’ So, when I heard that two years ago actually, I started thinking about it and got real serious about a year ago and started designing it on my 3D CAD system,” Lessing said.

The lift structure is dedicated to all of the people who helped David Wieselmann into the kayak for years before. It was designed and built in Vermont.

“You know, every day I’m so grateful for all my neighbors and friends on the lake for this,” Wieselmann said. “It’s the best community in the world.”

Wieselmann tells me he’s currently working on apps and programs to help improve mobility access in cities from Boston to Burlington. Click here for more on that.

