MiVT: Country Spirit Baskets

TUNBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - For Dona Nazarenko, her spot in the woods of Tunbridge is nothing short of a dream.

“We don’t hear any noise, maybe just a tractor or two,” she said. “We hear the birds and the wind rustle through the trees.”

Inside, her cozy studio is a dream, too.

Dona makes baskets. She has since the 1980s, thanks to an adult education class offered at a then-local New Jersey high school.

“My husband was an over-the-road truck driver, and [I was] home with three children,” she said. “Him not being home that often, I felt like I needed to get out once a week.”

Basket-weaving became an escape, and after a while, a career. A successful one at that, as she eventually started up Country Spirit Baskets.

Behind Dona’s beautiful designs are countless awards, both locally and nationally. Though, she won’t brag about them.

“I don’t really submit too much anymore,” she said. “I used to at different craft shows and different venues and what have you, but I really let my students submit. That’s totally what my reward is.”

After seemingly mastering her craft and realizing her gift, she began teaching in 1992. Ironically, it’s exactly where she started -- adult education classes.

In 1996, she and her husband, Warren, moved from New Jersey and settled down in Vermont. But Dona constantly travels the country, teaching at conventions, guilds and galleries.

She teaches at her studio in Tunbridge, too. The studio was built by hand by Dona and Warren. The idea is to attract visitors, even if they know nothing about baskets. Hospitality practically oozes from the walls as the couple welcomes people in and helps them make the best of their time in Vermont, regardless of whether or not they’re taking one of Dona’s lessons.

“Everyone seems to say they like taking my classes because it’s more relaxing,” she said. “I won’t let them go without a basket that they wouldn’t be proud of.”

Dona says she stopped weaving during the pandemic to give her hands a break and to sew masks for health care workers and anyone else who needed them.

“I didn’t really want to make a basket during that time and look back at it knowing I made it during COVID,” Dona explained. “I could tell you all about these baskets, even where I was sitting, what TV show I was watching and such when I make my baskets. I didn’t want to have baskets that reminded me of COVID.”

Now, she’s back at it. She’s working to rebuild inventory and ready herself for an eventual return to craft shows.

Though she travels often for her classes, the patience and hospitality found at Country Spirit Baskets can only be found in Vermont.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.