WATCH LIVE: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to deliver farewell address

By WCAX News Team
Aug. 23, 2021
NEW YORK (WCAX) - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will deliver his farewell address today.

It’s scheduled to begin at noon. Watch it live in the player above or click here for a direct link.

Cuomo is set to end his decadelong term at 11:59 p.m. Monday, two weeks after he announced he would resign rather than face a likely impeachment battle over sexual harassment allegations.

The Democrat had previously planned to run for a fourth term next year.

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochu, who is also a Democrat, takes over Tuesday at midnight in a transfer that will break another glass ceiling for women in state politics. She will become New York’s first female governor when she takes her oath in private moments after midnight.

