New York trooper on duty at Adirondack lake dies

Tpr. James Monda
Tpr. James Monda(Courtesy: N.Y. State Police)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - A 45-year-old New York state trooper died while on duty at a southern Adirondack lake.

State police say Trooper James J. Monda was working a marine detail on the Great Sacandaga Lake at about 4 p.m. Sunday when he went into the water and did not resurface.

The 18-year veteran of the force died at a local hospital.

Police did not release further details about the incident.

Monda is survived by his fiancee, mother and father.

