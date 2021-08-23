New York trooper on duty at Adirondack lake dies

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - A 45-year-old New York state trooper died while on duty at a southern Adirondack lake.

State police say Trooper James J. Monda was working a marine detail on the Great Sacandaga Lake at about 4 p.m. Sunday when he went into the water and did not resurface.

The 18-year veteran of the force died at a local hospital.

Police did not release further details about the incident.

Monda is survived by his fiancee, mother and father.

