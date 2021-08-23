Advertisement

Olympics inspire young Vermont gymnasts

The Summer Olympics helped inspire young athletes like those at Sunrise Gymnastics in Barre.
The Summer Olympics helped inspire young athletes like those at Sunrise Gymnastics in Barre.(WCAX)
By Katharine Huntley
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Summer Olympics might be over but the spirit of the athletes in the games lives on through younger gymnasts who hope to one day achieve their dreams, as well.

“Whenever I watch the Olympics it just makes me think, ‘Wow, I’m really close to achieving this.’ And every day I’m working closer to becoming like them and that’s what I really want. I want to be just like them,” said Tienya Safko, an eighth-grader.

Tienya Safko and the other girls at Sunrise Gymnastics in Barre are inspired by the high-flying women in Tokyo.

One of the gym’s owners says it helps give the girls a little extra oomph when they come to practice.

“Everyone finds something that they see themselves in all these great gymnasts, so when they come in after watching the Olympics, they are pumped up which is a good thing,” Wendy Safko said.

The Olympics also help get more people in the door who want to participate in the sport, as well.

“It does help quite a lot,” Wendy Safko said. “More people are aware that there is gymnastics. They went online, they searched because their kids saw someone flipping on the TV, they want to do it.”

Jozef and Wendy Safko took over Sunrise Gymnastics two years ago, then shortly after, COVID hit. They took that opportunity to majorly expand their space to give the gymnasts more room to spread out.

They say gymnastics is way more than just a sport.

“A lot of the kids come in here thinking gymnastics is just a skill but we all know, coaches know that it’s the mental growth you need to have the toughness. It all comes together and you learn life skills,” Wendy Safko said.

The young gymnasts say it has given them precious life lessons.

“It’s definitely made me more capable to do things that I didn’t expect I would ever be able to do, definitely some self-discipline type of thing, just made me stronger mentally and physically,” said Emily Nordenson, 13.

“With gymnastics, you always have to work so hard, so when it comes to school just transferring what you do in gymnastics into school is super easy. You just keep working no matter how hard it gets,” Tienya Safko said.

The coaches believe the strength and determination of the Sunrise Gymnastics gymnasts will keep the Olympic spirit burning in them for years to come.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington Church Street and Main Street
Saturday’s gunfire incident marks eleventh for Burlington in 2021
Fatal
Springfield man dies in Town of Hartland head-on crash
Armed Robbery Suspect
Vermont State Police investigating armed robbery at the Shoreham service center
Miss Vermont's Outstanding Teen fighting period poverty
Miss Vermont’s Outstanding Teen on mission to end period poverty
WX
Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Latest News

Brody’s last-minute strike earns UVM Women’s Soccer a season-opening win
Cats down Merrimack in 4-3 thriller
Vermont downs Pittsfield 3-2, earns franchise’s first league title in 25 years
Lake Monsters claim FCBL Championship
Vermont downs Pittsfield 3-2, earns franchise’s first league title in 25 years
Lake Monsters claim FCBL Championship
Colchester hoping to go from playoff regular to title contender in 2021
Lakers look to make the leap