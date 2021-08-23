Advertisement

Possible changes for New Hampshire taxpayers

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - A new way for people in New Hampshire to pay their taxes could be on its way.

The New Hampshire Department of Revenue has completed a 3 year project aimed at providing better online experience for taxpayers.

The department collects more than 2 billion dollars in taxes each year has been phasing in over the past few years.

The portal was completed this month allowing tax preparers and others to file taxes electronically, schedule automatic payments and check on the status of refunds. Officials say the system could serve about 148,000 taxpayers.

